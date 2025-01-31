Kennard closed with 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 victory over the Rockets.

Kennard has been a reliable addition to the starting lineup every time Ja Morant (shoulder) misses time, but the veteran sharpshooter has been taking his game to a whole new level of late. He's surpassed the 20-point mark in three of his last five outings and has reached the 15-point plateau in five of the previous eight. During that eight-game stretch, Kennard has averaged 15.3 points per game while making 57.4 percent of his three-point attempts.