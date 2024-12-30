Capela finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Sunday's 136-107 win over Toronto.

Capela came away with his seventh double-double of the season Sunday, with it being his first since a Dec. 11 win over the Knicks. Over his last 12 games, the veteran big man is averaging 9.8 rebounds, 7.8 points, 1.3 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 55.1 percent from the field. Capela is averaging his fewest points (9.6), boards (9.2) and swats (1.0) per game this season since 2015-16, when he was a part-time player with the Rockets, but he still appears to have the trust of head coach Quin Snyder as Atlanta's regular starting center despite the presence of former first-rounder Onyeka Okongwu off the bench.