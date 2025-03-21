Capela underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a ligament injury in the fourth metacarpal of his left hand, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He'll be out for 3-to-4 weeks before being re-evaluated.

Capela had missed the Hawks' last four games due to a family matter, but he apparently injured his hand at some point before his recent leave of absence. Given the timeline laid out by the Hawks, Capela won't be back before the end of the regular season, and the team may need to advance past the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament for the veteran center to have a chance at playing again during the 2024-25 campaign. Dominick Barlow has stepped in for Capela over the past four games as the Hawks' backup center and has averaged 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 assists in 17.5 minutes per contest. Barlow should continue to hold down a spot in the rotation for the foreseeable future, at least until Larry Nance (knee) is cleared to play again.