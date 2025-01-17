The Hawks announced Friday that Nance (hand) is progressing in his rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Nance underwent surgery on his right hand Jan. 2, with Atlanta announcing at the time that the big man would be re-evaluated in two weeks. Though Nance has seemingly hit no snags in his recovery, he's not yet ready to resume on-court work, so Atlanta will wait and see how his rehab goes over the next week before determining his next step. Nance's absence appears likely to stretch into February, but a clearer target date for his return should come once he's cleared to take contact. Once healthy, Nance is not expected to be a regular part of Atlanta's rotation if both Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu are available.