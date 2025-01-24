Ware had 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 125-96 loss to the Bucks.

The standout rookie big man kept his foot on the gas Thursday, piling up a team-high 22 points en route to his third double-double of the campaign. Considering Haywood Highsmith was mostly ineffective as a starter for the Heat during the first half of the season, the starting job alongside Bam Adebayo in Miami's frontcourt appears to be Ware's to lose at this point. Over his last eight contests, Ware has averaged 14.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes while shooting 55.1 percent from the field.