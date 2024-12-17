Bridges ended Monday's 121-108 loss to Philadelphia with 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes.

The 26-year-old forward led the Hornets in scoring in his second game back from a knee injury, producing his best points total since he popped for 27 against the Pistons on Nov. 6. Charlotte's starting five remains a revolving door -- LaMelo Ball returned from a calf injury Monday, only for Brandon Miller to leave in the fourth quarter with a sprained ankle. As long as Bridges can stay on the court though, he should be a centerpiece of the team's offense.