The Mavericks waived Gortman on Sunday.

Gortman had been on a two-way deal with the Mavericks and averaged 1.5 points in 3.6 minutes per game over 16 appearances at the NBA level this season. Dallas cut Gortman to open up a two-way spot for center Kylor Kelley, who will give the team added depth in the frontcourt while Dereck Lively (ankle) and Maxi Kleber (foot) are sidelined with long-term waivers. Assuming he clears waivers, Gortman could stick around in the Dallas organization as a member of the G League's Texas Legends.