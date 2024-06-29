The Magic declined to extend Harris a $1.87 million qualifying offer Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Harris spent the past two seasons in Orlando after striking a two-year, two-way deal with the Magic in the summer of 2022. He appeared in 34 games for the Magic in 2022-23, but with the club becoming more competitive in 2023-24 and reaching the playoffs, Harris was often inactive and saw action in just two contests at the NBA level. Harris was solid at G League level with the Osceola Magic in 2023-24 -- he averaged 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range over 27 appearances -- but since he already turned 27 years old earlier this month, it's unlikely that another organization will view him as a development piece worthy of a two-way spot during the upcoming season.