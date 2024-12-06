Murray notched 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Murray struggled from the field, as he ended with more field goal attempts than points scored, but he produced enough to deliver his eighth double-double of the season. However, given that he's gone six straight games without reaching the 15-point mark, and knowing he holds a secondary role in an offense led by the likes of DeMar DeRozan, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, Murray isn't likely to post big numbers on a regular basis. The role he has in the Kings' offensive scheme certainly conspires against his fantasy upside.