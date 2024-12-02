Christie finished with 12 points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 win over Utah.

Christie matched his season-best mark of 12 points with Austin Reaves (pelvis), Cam Reddish (illness) and D'Angelo Russell (illness) all sidelined, making the most of his newfound minutes. With the Lakers playing the Timberwolves on Monday for the second leg of a back-to-back set, Christie could be called upon once again if the team is shorthanded, but the status of those three players has yet to be reported.