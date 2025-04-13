Now Playing

Christie will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With Klay Thompson (foot) out, Christie will slide into the starting lineup. As a starter this season (34 games), Christie has averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.

