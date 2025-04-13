Christie will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Klay Thompson (foot) out, Christie will slide into the starting lineup. As a starter this season (34 games), Christie has averaged 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.
