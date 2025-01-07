Anthony produced 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 103-94 victory over the Knicks.

Anthony had a prominent offensive role in a shorthanded Magic roster and made the most of the opportunity, leading the team in scoring and reaching the 20-point mark for the second time in 2024-25. Don't rule Anthony out from remaining as a viable offensive weapon for the Magic as long as he continues to start in a depleted backcourt, which should translate to a sizable uptick in his usage rate, at least from a short-term perspective.