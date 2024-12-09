Bitadze produced 21 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 16 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 victory over the Suns.

Bitadze dominated the paint against a Suns team without rebounding machine Jusuf Nurkic (thigh) to protect the rim Sunday, collecting a career-high 16 boards en route to a big 20-point, 10-rebound double-double. Bitadze has stuck around in Orlando's starting lineup despite Wendell Carter Jr. recently returning to the fold in the frontcourt, with Bitadze averaging 11.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals in 26.9 minutes per contest over his last six games. As long as Bitadze is getting minutes in the mid-20s, the 25-year-old big man should remain a strong source of blocks and boards to go with a high field-goal percentage.