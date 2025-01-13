Isaac posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 27 minutes during Sunday's 102-99 win over the 76ers.

Isaac logged his first double-double since 2019, along with season highs in points and rebounds in the narrow victory, marking undoubtedly his best outing of the year. With Franz Wagner (oblique) expected to remain sidelined for an extended period of time and Tristan da Silva (illness) leaving Sunday's game early, Isaac has an opportunity to continue building off the performance, especially if da Silva misses further time. However, he'll still find himself jostling with Caleb Houstan, who started Sunday, for minutes even if da Silva remains out going forward. His next chance to take the court comes Wednesday against the Bucks.