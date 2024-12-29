The Lakers traded Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks to the Nets on Sunday in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Russell's playing time and production had been sporadic for the Lakers since moving to a bench role at the beginning of November, and it was clear the team was trying to upgrade defensively at the deadline, with the point guard being a movable piece. Russell spent two seasons in Brooklyn earlier in his career (2017-18 and 2018-19), averaging 18.3 points, 6.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals while operating as a go-to player. It's unclear how he'll fit with the current Nets' roster. Ben Simmons has taken over at point guard after the departure of Dennis Schroder, while Cam Thomas (hamstring) is nearing a return following a lengthy absence. Russell likely won't be available to make his Nets return Sunday in Orlando, but he could suit up Wednesday in Toronto.