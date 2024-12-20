Siakam ended Thursday's 120-111 win over Phoenix with 25 points (9-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes.

Siakam stuffed the stat sheet while leading the Pacers with a team-high mark in points and a game-best 18 rebounds. The 30-year-old logged his fourth double-double of the season Thursday, and he also racked up 20-plus points for the 16th time. Over his last five outings, Siakam has averaged 20.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 35.6 minutes per contest.