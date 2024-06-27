Newton was selected by the Pacers with the No. 49 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The senior guard from UConn will add a defensive presence to a Pacers team that lacked it throughout the season. He should be a pesky on-ball defender to opposing guards with his 6-foot-3 frame, which includes a 6-foot-7 wingspan. Offensively, it's a mixed bag. Newton's three-ball is inconsistent, and while he's crafty around the rim, he's not much of a vertical athlete, which could cause issues in the NBA. It's not a guarantee he'll be an every night rotation player for Indiana, but he could see spot minutes in certain matchups.