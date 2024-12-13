Cain contributed one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds in 16 minutes during Thursday's 111-109 loss to the Kings.

Cain carved out a significant role with the club early in the season due to a litany of injuries, though he has since seen a decrease in playing time with several key players returning to game action. The two-way swingman has appeared in only two of the Pelicans' last five outings, during which he has averaged 1.5 points and 2.5 rebounds across 13.0 minutes per contest.