Williamson racked up 28 points (11-20 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 123-92 loss to the Hornets.

Williamson had arguably his best outing Saturday since returning from a two-month absence due to a hamstring injury, during which he led both teams in scoring and finished second in rebounds behind Moussa Diabate (13). In the five games he's played since his return, Williamson has averaged 22.2 points on 54.1 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks over 25.7 minutes per game. He'll continue to be brought back slowly while improving his conditioning, so the Pelicans' injury report for Monday's game against the Raptors will be worth monitoring.