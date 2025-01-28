Williamson supplied 31 points (13-18 FG, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 27 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors.

The 24-year-old forward topped 30 points for the first time since Nov. 1, leading all scorers on the night, but it wasn't enough to get the Pelicans a win. Williamson has only been on the court for six of New Orleans' last 11 games, but he's been productive when available, averaging 23.7 points, 8.7 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks while shooting 57.3 percent from the floor.