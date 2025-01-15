Williamson closed Tuesday's 119-113 win over the Bulls with 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one block across 24 minutes.

It was a strong performance from the first overall pick in the 2019 Draft, but his ability has rarely been in question, only his availability. Williamson has managed to be in the lineup for three of New Orleans' last five games after missing all of December and most of November with hamstring issues, averaging 19,7 points, 6.7 boards, 5.3 assists and 2.7 steals since his return while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor.