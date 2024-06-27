Holland (thumb) was selected by the Pistons with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Holland's calling card is his defense, owning a high motor and exceptional athleticism while showcasing a quality handle that makes him an intriguing prospect at 18 years of age. He was one of the top players coming out of high school but partially fell under the radar with the G League Ignite due to a season-ending thumb injury suffered in January after appearing in just 14 games. The injury is expected to be fully healed in time for Summer League. If Holland can add a reliable three-point shot -- he connected on 24 percent of his attempts in the G League -- he could be a cornerstone player for the Pistons. Holland figures to fill in alongside Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren in the frontcourt as Detroit shoots for upside at No. 5 overall.