Harris supplied 19 points (8-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 loss to the Pacers.

After four straight games in which the veteran forward had scored in double digits while shooting just 25.0 percent from the floor, Harris began to snap out of his slump. His performance from long range was still lackluster however, and Harris hasn't been able to drain more than two three-pointers in a game since Jan. 3, averaging 11.5 points, 5.4 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.8 steals over the last 13 contests.