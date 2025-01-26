Harris (head) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Harris exited early in the third quarter of Sunday's 121-113 loss to the Magic and didn't return. The forward isn't yet in concussion protocol, as he appears on the official injury report with a designation of "post traumatic headache." If Harris isn't cleared to play Monday, Malik Beasley could move into a starting role on the wing alongside forwards Tim Hardaway and Ausar Thompson. Beasley, Thompson, Ron Holland and Simone Fontecchio could all benefit from extra minutes if Harris sits.