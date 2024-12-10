Walter accumulated 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and two assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 113-108 loss to New York.

Walter stepped his game up Monday and showed he might be ready to handle a more consistent role on offense, especially considering the absences of Immanuel Quickley (elbow) and Scottie Barnes (ankle). The 19-point output was a career-high mark for the former Baylor standout, who could jump into the starting lineup in the near future given the Raptors' lack of depth in the backcourt.