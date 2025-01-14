Vassell recorded 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 126-102 win over the Lakers.

Monday marked Vassell's first game with at least 20 points since a Dec. 29 loss to the Timberwolves, as the swingman registered a team-high-tying 23 points. The 24-year-old is still searching for a rhythm after missing the onset of the campaign due to a knee injury, but Vassell is averaging a productive 16.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.0 threes in 33.9 minutes over his last seven appearances. With that said, he's shooting just 39.8 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from deep during this span, so fantasy managers are hoping for Vassell to improve his shooting efficiency moving ahead.