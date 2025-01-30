Barnes contributed 15 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 loss to the Clippers.
Barnes put together a solid all-around performance in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, shooting 50 percent from the floor and dishing out a season-high seven assists. The veteran remains essential for the Spurs as San Antonio tries to turn things around this season and compete for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
More News
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Leads San Antonio in loss•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Balanced game in 20-point showing•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Efficient in win vs. Lakers•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Scores 22 points in OT loss•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Nearly perfect from field Sunday•
-
Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Puts up donut in Monday's loss•