Barnes had two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 127-100 loss to the Rockets.

Barnes has been extremely inconsistent at the start of the season, and while he showed glimpses of being a productive fantasy option amid a decent start to the campaign, the wheels have fallen off quickly. He's scored in single digits in three of his last four outings and hasn't even reached the five-point plateau in the previous two. He's averaging just 6.7 points per game since the beginning of November.