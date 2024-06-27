Ingram was selected by the Spurs with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Ingram played his first two collegiate seasons at Stanford before transferring to North Carolina for the 2023-24 campaign. He showed improvement in most areas with the Tar Heels, averaging 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds in 32.8 minutes per game. He's also a versatile passer and averaged 2.9 assists per game across his three seasons in college. Ingram showed improvement from the perimeter at North Carolina, shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc, but it's unclear whether that will carry over to the professional level, especially since he shot under 32 percent from three-point range in each of the previous two seasons.