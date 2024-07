Ingram isn't on the active roster for Sunday's Summer League finale against the Raptors for an undisclosed reason, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Ingram was a second-round pick by San Antonio this year. He had a solid start to the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 10.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game over four appearances. However, it appears as though he'll be unavailable Sunday for an undisclosed reason.