Ingram recorded nine points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across eight minutes during Tuesday's 117-106 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Ingram made the most of his limited court time and quickly racked up a decent total. Although Ingram is spending the preseason with the parent club, the North Carolina product will likely join the Salt Lake City Stars once the season gets underway. After a promising college career, Ingram joins his second NBA team after failing to catch on with the Spurs.