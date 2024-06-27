Post was drafted by the Thunder with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, acquired from the Warriors for Lindy Waters, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports.

As a senior from Boston College, Post was named to the ACC All-Second Team and earned ACC All-Defensive Team honors. He's a 7-footer who can stretch the floor and block shots, giving him a similar vibe to Chet Holmgren, though Post weighs 244 pounds. The rookie has also shown some playmaking upside and can finish with floaters on the short roll. He'll presumably work for backup center minutes but could share the floor with Holmgren at times too.