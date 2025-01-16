Edwards finished Wednesday's 116-115 loss to the Warriors with 28 points (7-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes.

The fifth-year guard tied Donte DiVincenzo for the team scoring lead, but it wasn't quite enough. Edwards continues to impress from beyond the arc -- he's drained at least four three-pointers in six of the last seven games, averaging 32.4 points, 6.3 boards, 5.1 threes, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals over that stretch while shooting 48.0 percent from long distance.