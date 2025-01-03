Edwards chipped in 15 points (5-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 118-115 loss to Boston.

Edwards wasn't his normal self in Thursday's contest, scoring just nine points in the first half and six in the second half while struggling shooting from the field in a losing effort. Edwards' 15 points marks his third-lowest total of the season, his second outing in the last three games where he failed to score more than 15 points. His offense has lacked as of late, but expect Edwards to eventually turn things around and return to his star-caliber of play sooner rather than later.