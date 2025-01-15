Payton (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

After sitting for 10 straight games due to a left calf strain, Payton will return to Golden State's lineup Wednesday. The 32-year-old guard logged just 13.1 minutes per game over 28 contests (four starts) for the Warriors in 2024-25, but he could see decent run while Brandin Podziemski (abdomen) remains on the shelf. Payton's return figures to reduce Lindy Waters' playing time, although the former might be facing a minutes restriction right off the bat.