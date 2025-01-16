Santos produced five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 win over the Timberwolves.

The second-year forward made his first career start with Draymond Green (illness), Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) and Kyle Anderson (hamstring) all sidelined, and while Santos didn't make a big impact, he did pull down a season high in rebounds. Green shouldn't be out long, but there should still be a significant role for Santos in the Golden State frontcourt when he returns to the bench -- he's played more than 20 minutes in three of the last four games, averaging 7.3 points, 4.5 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.0 steals during that span while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent (7-for-13) from long distance.