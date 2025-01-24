Post tallied a career-high 20 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with five rebounds and three assist across 20 minutes in Thursday's 131-106 win over the Bulls.

A second-round draft pick from Boston College who has spent most of the season in the G League as one of the Warriors' two-way players, Post has emerged as a key bench piece in Golden State's last three contests. Though his prior two appearances came in the final 14 minutes of a 40-point loss to the Celtics on Monday and during a loss to the Kings on Wednesday in which Kevon Looney exited early with an illness, Post entered Thursday's contest while the game was still competitive. He first subbed in for Looney with 3:47 remaining in the first quarter, and after drilling a three-pointer and assisting on an Andrew Wiggins dunk, he stayed in the game to begin the second quarter. Though he picked up four fouls in his 20 minutes, Post impressed with his perimeter shooting and passing skills, and head coach Steve Keerr said after the game that the improvements the rookie has shown in defending the pick-and-roll since the season started has increased the Warriors' comfort in playing him, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. While Draymond Green (calf) and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) remain out and with uncertain return timelines, Post looks as though he could stick in the rotation, though Thursday's game probably represents the higher end of what he's capable of providing.