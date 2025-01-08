Kuzma will not return to Tuesday's matchup against the Rockets due to a right calf contusion, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports. He'll finish the game with 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes.

Kuzma will not return for the second half of Tuesday's contest, and his availability for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set Wednesday against the 76ers is now in jeopardy. If the star forward remains sidelined Tuesday, Kyshawn George and Justin Champagnie are candidates for an uptick in playing time.