On SportsLine, I wrote about several running backs that you can draft in the first six rounds of Best Ball draft this year that are going too late in my opinion. Because most drafters are drafting zero-RB builds and drafting running backs later, several bell-cow running backs have fallen.

One running back happens to play on one of the NFL's top offenses and does not have much competition behind him to steal carries. That is of course the Chiefs' RB Isiah Pacheco.

Pacheco currently has an ADP of 42 on Underdog Fantasy and usually is drafted in Round 4. I currently have him ranked 34 in my 2024 Best Ball top 250 rankings on SportsLine. I do think he should be drafted more in Round 3 and I'm actively trying to draft more of him now.

From November through the Super Bowl, Pacheco averaged nearly 18 carries per game. In the postseason he averaged over 20 carries per game. He scored seven touchdowns in November through the postseason as well.

So he has high projectable volume, gets some work in the passing game, gets most of the goal-line carries, and plays on one of the top offenses in the NFL.

This is a clear value in Round 4, and a running back to get good exposure to in your Best Ball portfolio.

I made other rankings adjustments as I do every Tuesday. See the rest of 2024 Best Ball top 250 rankings on SportsLine.