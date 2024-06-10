At 10 points per game, the 49ers DST ranked as a top-10 unit, but they'll get drafted like a top-five unit this year. That's because they're headlined by pass rusher Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner, two absolute studs. New additions this offseason include rushers Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos, D-tackle Maliek Collins and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, but it's new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen who might be the biggest addition of all. Sorensen, a former safety, is very much in line with other former Niners defensive playcallers in that he's aggressive and values zone coverage. Expect him to help keep the Niners defense as one of the better units in Fantasy. Tack on a mostly favorable schedule to begin the year (the Jets, at the Vikings, at the Rams, vs. the Patriots) and there isn't a major weakness to call out. The Niners are worth one of your last two picks on Draft Day.