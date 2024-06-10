Brown is a consensus top-six wide receiver worthy of a selection in the first round of PPR leagues. While the rest of the Eagles offense struggled at times, Brown was their consistent alpha, setting a career-high with 106 receptions. The only downside was his low touchdown total, but we expect that was just a blip, not something that will carry over into 2024. His 2,883 receiving yards since he arrived in Philadelphia trail only Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb and his long-term contract ties him to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the foreseeable future. Dynasty managers should expect the 27-year-old to be one of the best wide receivers in football for at least the next three seasons.