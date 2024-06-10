It didn't take long for Broncos coach Sean Payton to get the buzz going on Estime this offseason, describing him as an early-downs back with good strength, vision and contact balance. Those traits were on display for two seasons at Notre Dame, where Estime led the way in rushing yards (at least 900 per season) and touchdowns (at least 11 per season). If Estime can put up a good preseason, then there's a chance he lands some valuable touches during the year as part of a committee in Denver. Count him among your late-round picks in redraft leagues, but also as a mid-to-late second-round choice in rookie-only drafts.