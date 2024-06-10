It's nearly impossible to draft Breece Hall too high in Fantasy Football this year. We're comfortable with him as early as No. 2 overall, with Christian McCaffrey being the only player that all of our experts agree should be drafted before him. Hall finished as RB2 overall last year despite the fact he was coming off an ACL injury and he only scored five rushing touchdowns. He should be fully healthy to start 2024 and the return of Aaron Rodgers should create more scoring opportunities. Hall has been remarkably good at creating big plays, with both a rush and a reception of more than 50 yards in each of his first two years in the league. A revamped offensive line and better quarterback play should mean fewer plays where he's tackled behind the line of scrimmage. No one should be surprised if Hall is the most valuable player in Fantasy this season.