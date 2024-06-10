Easily one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league, Purdy has solidified himself as a top-12 Fantasy QB thanks to averaging over 20 Fantasy points (six points per passing TD) in each of his first two seasons. In fact he's hit that 20-point mark in nearly 70% of his regular-season games. It's not because of volume -- Purdy averaged 27.8 passes per game last year, putting him 22nd among 23 qualifiers in the stat. It's what he does with the ball: Purdy was first among qualifying passers in yards per attempt (9.6), second in TD rate (7.0%) and second in completion rate (69.4%). In fact if he threw more passes more often, he'd challenge to be among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy. As it stands, he's consistent with a high ceiling in any matchup with high scoring potential. That's why he's a top Fantasy option once you're past all the QBs in the first two tiers. In fact, he's a value in one-QB leagues because you'll draft him after 100th overall. In Superflex/two-QB leagues he'll be taken in Round 2 as approximately the 10th quarterback off the board.