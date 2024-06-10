The Browns defense should be considered one of the best in the NFL this season, and the Browns DST is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has plenty of tools at his disposal, including one of the NFL's best pass rushers in Myles Garrett. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is one of the top linebackers in the league, and Denzel Ward is a top corner. Last year, the Browns were No. 6 in sacks (49), tied for third in interceptions (18) and No. 1 in yards against (4,593). It should be another standout season for the Cleveland defense, and the Browns DST has top-five upside in all leagues.