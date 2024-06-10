Irving enters the NFL after a productive career at Oregon after the Buccaneers used a fourth-round pick to select him in the 2024 NFL Draft. His calling card is his stop-and-start ability -- he can make defenders miss in a phone booth. At 5-foot-9 and 192 pounds, he'll have an opportunity to carve out a change of pace role in Year 1 but does not have much potential to be a lead back and would likely serve in a committee should something happen to Rachaad White. Irving is likely to come off the board in Round 3 of most rookie-only drafts. In redraft, he may be worth a late-round pick just to see how his role shakes out in training camp.