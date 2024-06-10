Stover enters the NFL as a rookie with a dual-threat skill set and his blocking profile could land him on the field sooner than expected. He may have even more upside as a pass-catcher, which is why he's considered among the second-tier rookie options at the position behind Brock Bowers. Stover was a finalist for the John Mackey Award (given to the nation's top tight end) in 2023, and he racked up 576 yards on 41 receptions with five TDs in 12 games for Ohio State last year while serving as the second option behind Marvin Harrison Jr. While he is unlikely to make an impact in redraft leagues in 2024, he is worth consideration starting in Round 4 in rookie-only drafts.