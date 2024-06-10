Santos is coming off the best season of his career in 2023, and he could build off that performance this year with a revamped Chicago offense. We view Santos as a No. 2 Fantasy kicker to open the season, but he could emerge as a waiver-wire option during the year. In 2023, Santos averaged a career-best 9.3 Fantasy points per game. He made 35-of-38 field goals, including four of five kicks from 50-plus yards, and he also added 31 PATs on 33 attempts. The Bears offense should be more productive this season with additions in Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift and Gerald Everett joining D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet, and hopefully that leads to consistent production for Santos. He could have the chance for another solid season in 2024.