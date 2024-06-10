The Cardinals DST isn't one you should be particularly interested in drafting. They're light on pass rushers, have some question marks in the secondary and have a lot of solid veterans who have rarely played at a high level in-between. Making matters worse are multiple dates with the Rams and 49ers offenses, plus matchups against the Bills, Packers, Dolphins, Lions and Jets. In fact, the only matchups that look pretty good at this point are against the Patriots and at the Panthers. Perhaps find the Cardinals DST off waivers for those games.