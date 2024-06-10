Losing cornerback L'Jarius Sneed shouldn't be enough to dampen the expectations of a Chiefs defense that finished second per game last year in sacks (57), total yards allowed (289.8) and points allowed (16.1). Anchored by a quality front-seven including dangerous D-tackle Chris Jones, the Chiefs tend to have a way of dictating their opponents' game plans via the scoreboard. If there's a worry it's that they open the season against the Ravens, Bengals and Falcons, three offenses with plenty of firepower. But after that they have maybe three or four matchups on the schedule against offenses who can reliably match up with them on the scoreboard. If you can keep the long view in mind, the Chiefs DST are worth taking with one of your last two picks.